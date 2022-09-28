기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

AGREEMENT ON S. KOREA’S MISSION TO NATO
입력 2022.09.28 (15:13) 수정 2022.09.28 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization announced on its official homepage that it had accepted the Korean government's request to designate the South Korean Embassy in Belgium as the country's mission to NATO. Since 2005, South Korea, together with Japan, Australia and New Zealand, has built a strong partnership as a NATO partner country in the Asia-Pacific region based on common values, but it was the only country without a mission to NATO.
  • AGREEMENT ON S. KOREA’S MISSION TO NATO
    • 입력 2022-09-28 15:13:46
    • 수정2022-09-28 16:45:06
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization announced on its official homepage that it had accepted the Korean government's request to designate the South Korean Embassy in Belgium as the country's mission to NATO. Since 2005, South Korea, together with Japan, Australia and New Zealand, has built a strong partnership as a NATO partner country in the Asia-Pacific region based on common values, but it was the only country without a mission to NATO.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!