AGREEMENT ON S. KOREA’S MISSION TO NATO News Today 입력 2022.09.28 (15:13) 수정 2022.09.28 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The North Atlantic Treaty Organization announced on its official homepage that it had accepted the Korean government's request to designate the South Korean Embassy in Belgium as the country's mission to NATO. Since 2005, South Korea, together with Japan, Australia and New Zealand, has built a strong partnership as a NATO partner country in the Asia-Pacific region based on common values, but it was the only country without a mission to NATO.

AGREEMENT ON S. KOREA’S MISSION TO NATO

입력 2022-09-28 15:13:46 수정 2022-09-28 16:45:06 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



