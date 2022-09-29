ROK-U.S.-JAPAN JOINT DRILLS IN EAST SEA News Today 입력 2022.09.29 (15:10) 수정 2022.09.29 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



As North Korea continues to threaten the region with its missiles, tomorrow's ROK-U.S. military exercise on the East Sea will be expanded to include Japan. North Korea's recent missile launches have prompted South Korea to increase exchanges with the Japanese military.



[Pkg]



The South Korean and American Navy, together with Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force, carried out the Pacific Dragon exercise near Hawaii in early August. It was a multinational military drill meant to detect and track ballistic missiles launched from North Korea. Canada and Australia also took part in the exercises. It came about as the result of the trilateral meeting among the South Korean, American and Japanese defense ministers in June. This time, only three countries - South Korea, U.S. and Japan will participate in a maritime joint exercise. National Assembly representative Ahn Gyu-back posted on his social media that the South Korean and American Navy will conduct an anti-submarine warfare exercise in the East Sea together with the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force tomorrow. This joint exercise would be the first tripartite anti-submarine exercise in about five years. The last of its kind was held in international waters south of Jejudo Island in April 2017. The exercise is to be held in the East Sea, about 150 kilometers from Dokdo Islets, according to Representative Ahn. The Japanese maritime force will join the training after the ROK-U.S. Navy's joint exercise in the East Sea wraps up today. The tripartite exercise is seen as a response to the recent signs of North Korea's submarine-launched ballistic missile tests.



[Soundbite] Moon Hong-sik(Defense Ministry Deputy Spokesman(Sept. 26)) : "We must take into account N. Korea’s rising nuclear and missile threats."



In a recent interview with an American meida outlet, President Yoon Suk-yeol had said that the three countries see the need for security cooperation in order to counter North Korea's nuclear threat. Given this, military exchanges with Japan are likely to increase further.

