PRESIDENT YOON MEETS WITH HARRIS News Today 입력 2022.09.29 (15:10) 수정 2022.09.29 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



President Yoon Suk-yeol held a meeting with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris in Seoul this afternoon. In the opening speech, he said South Korea-U.S. alliance is expanding to one focused on economy and technology from that centered on military cooperation. In response, Harris said her visit is to further strengthen the two countries’ power and consolidate joint efforts. The two leaders then discussed North Korea, its continuing provocations and regional security. The meeting also dealt with Seoul’ concerns over economic repercussions from the U.S.’ inflation reduction act.

PRESIDENT YOON MEETS WITH HARRIS

입력 2022-09-29 15:10:58 수정 2022-09-29 16:45:05 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



