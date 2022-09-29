기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
President Yoon Suk-yeol expressed opposition to the Democratic Party's push to propose the dismissal of Foreign Minister Park Jin. In a briefing with reporters this morning, the president said the people will clearly know what is wrong and what is right, indicating his intent to veto the dismissal proposal. Yoon added Park is a foreign minister with outstanding abilities who is working hard to promote national interest at the cost of his health. The main opposition party announced its plan to approve the dismissal proposal at a parliamentary plenary session today, arguing for holding the foreign minister accountable for what it called a diplomatic disaster.
The Central Disease Control Headquarters says as of the midnight on Thursday, the nation's daily COVID-19 tally increased by 30,881, which is a 12-week low for a Thursday. The number of critically ill, hospitalized patients dropped by 12 from the previous day to 363, the lowest in 51 days since August 9. The country reported 46 more death, raising the death toll to 28,364. The fatality rate is 0.11 percent.
President Yoon Suk-yeol expressed opposition to the Democratic Party's push to propose the dismissal of Foreign Minister Park Jin. In a briefing with reporters this morning, the president said the people will clearly know what is wrong and what is right, indicating his intent to veto the dismissal proposal. Yoon added Park is a foreign minister with outstanding abilities who is working hard to promote national interest at the cost of his health. The main opposition party announced its plan to approve the dismissal proposal at a parliamentary plenary session today, arguing for holding the foreign minister accountable for what it called a diplomatic disaster.
The Central Disease Control Headquarters says as of the midnight on Thursday, the nation's daily COVID-19 tally increased by 30,881, which is a 12-week low for a Thursday. The number of critically ill, hospitalized patients dropped by 12 from the previous day to 363, the lowest in 51 days since August 9. The country reported 46 more death, raising the death toll to 28,364. The fatality rate is 0.11 percent.
- NEWS BRIEF
-
- 입력 2022-09-29 15:10:58
- 수정2022-09-29 16:45:06
[Anchor Lead]
President Yoon Suk-yeol expressed opposition to the Democratic Party's push to propose the dismissal of Foreign Minister Park Jin. In a briefing with reporters this morning, the president said the people will clearly know what is wrong and what is right, indicating his intent to veto the dismissal proposal. Yoon added Park is a foreign minister with outstanding abilities who is working hard to promote national interest at the cost of his health. The main opposition party announced its plan to approve the dismissal proposal at a parliamentary plenary session today, arguing for holding the foreign minister accountable for what it called a diplomatic disaster.
The Central Disease Control Headquarters says as of the midnight on Thursday, the nation's daily COVID-19 tally increased by 30,881, which is a 12-week low for a Thursday. The number of critically ill, hospitalized patients dropped by 12 from the previous day to 363, the lowest in 51 days since August 9. The country reported 46 more death, raising the death toll to 28,364. The fatality rate is 0.11 percent.
President Yoon Suk-yeol expressed opposition to the Democratic Party's push to propose the dismissal of Foreign Minister Park Jin. In a briefing with reporters this morning, the president said the people will clearly know what is wrong and what is right, indicating his intent to veto the dismissal proposal. Yoon added Park is a foreign minister with outstanding abilities who is working hard to promote national interest at the cost of his health. The main opposition party announced its plan to approve the dismissal proposal at a parliamentary plenary session today, arguing for holding the foreign minister accountable for what it called a diplomatic disaster.
The Central Disease Control Headquarters says as of the midnight on Thursday, the nation's daily COVID-19 tally increased by 30,881, which is a 12-week low for a Thursday. The number of critically ill, hospitalized patients dropped by 12 from the previous day to 363, the lowest in 51 days since August 9. The country reported 46 more death, raising the death toll to 28,364. The fatality rate is 0.11 percent.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
- KBS의 기사 모음