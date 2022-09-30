N.KOREA’S 3RD MISSILE LAUNCH IN 5 DAYS News Today 입력 2022.09.30 (15:14) 수정 2022.09.30 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea fired two more ballistic missiles into the East Sea on Thursday. It's the third missile launch in just five days. They are presumed to be an expression of protest against joint military drills among South Korea, the U.S. and Japan.



[Pkg]



According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea. They were launched between 8:48 and 8:57 p.m. Thursday local time from Sunchon, Pyongannam-do Province. The projectiles flew around 350km at an altitude of over 50km. Their speed was detected to be Mach 5. The missiles were presumably fired from a transporter erector launcher, and targeted an uninhabited island in Hamkyongbuk-do Province. It's the regime's third such provocation in five days. The North fired one short-range ballistic missile from Taechon, Pyonganbuk-do Province, on Sept. 25, and two more short-range ballistic missiles from Sunan area, Pyongyang, two days ago. It's the 19th missile launch this year and seventh since the Yoon administration took office. They seem to be an expression of protest against South Korea's joint military drills with the U.S., which ended on Thursday, and Friday's anti-submarine exercise with Washington and Tokyo. JCS Chairman Kim Seung-kyum and Combined Forces Command Commander Paul LaCamera discussed the situation immediately after the missile launch. The South Korean military is stepping up monitoring and cooperating closely with the U.S. forces to prepare for additional provocations from Pyongyang.

N.KOREA’S 3RD MISSILE LAUNCH IN 5 DAYS

입력 2022-09-30 15:14:52 수정 2022-09-30 16:45:03 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea fired two more ballistic missiles into the East Sea on Thursday. It's the third missile launch in just five days. They are presumed to be an expression of protest against joint military drills among South Korea, the U.S. and Japan.



[Pkg]



According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea. They were launched between 8:48 and 8:57 p.m. Thursday local time from Sunchon, Pyongannam-do Province. The projectiles flew around 350km at an altitude of over 50km. Their speed was detected to be Mach 5. The missiles were presumably fired from a transporter erector launcher, and targeted an uninhabited island in Hamkyongbuk-do Province. It's the regime's third such provocation in five days. The North fired one short-range ballistic missile from Taechon, Pyonganbuk-do Province, on Sept. 25, and two more short-range ballistic missiles from Sunan area, Pyongyang, two days ago. It's the 19th missile launch this year and seventh since the Yoon administration took office. They seem to be an expression of protest against South Korea's joint military drills with the U.S., which ended on Thursday, and Friday's anti-submarine exercise with Washington and Tokyo. JCS Chairman Kim Seung-kyum and Combined Forces Command Commander Paul LaCamera discussed the situation immediately after the missile launch. The South Korean military is stepping up monitoring and cooperating closely with the U.S. forces to prepare for additional provocations from Pyongyang.