PCR TESTING UPON ARRIVAL LIFTED News Today 입력 2022.09.30 (15:14) 수정 2022.09.30 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Starting Saturday, PCR testing that was required for arrivals from overseas within 24 hours of entry will be lifted. Quarantine authorities cited the declining rate of infections among arrivals, down to just 0.9% this month from 1.3 in August. The low fatality rate of the BA.5 dominant strain also factored into the latest decision. Meanwhile, in-person visits to senior care facilities will be allowed again from October 4. People can visit their loved ones any time as long they test negative using a self-test kit prior to the visit.

PCR TESTING UPON ARRIVAL LIFTED

입력 2022-09-30 15:14:54 수정 2022-09-30 16:45:04 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Starting Saturday, PCR testing that was required for arrivals from overseas within 24 hours of entry will be lifted. Quarantine authorities cited the declining rate of infections among arrivals, down to just 0.9% this month from 1.3 in August. The low fatality rate of the BA.5 dominant strain also factored into the latest decision. Meanwhile, in-person visits to senior care facilities will be allowed again from October 4. People can visit their loved ones any time as long they test negative using a self-test kit prior to the visit.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

