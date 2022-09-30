기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Starting Saturday, PCR testing that was required for arrivals from overseas within 24 hours of entry will be lifted. Quarantine authorities cited the declining rate of infections among arrivals, down to just 0.9% this month from 1.3 in August. The low fatality rate of the BA.5 dominant strain also factored into the latest decision. Meanwhile, in-person visits to senior care facilities will be allowed again from October 4. People can visit their loved ones any time as long they test negative using a self-test kit prior to the visit.
- PCR TESTING UPON ARRIVAL LIFTED
입력 2022-09-30 15:14:54
수정2022-09-30 16:45:04
