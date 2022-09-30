기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The index on Seoul apartment transactions continues to fall for 21 weeks in a row since early May. According to the Korea Real Estate Board, the index, an indicator of the supply and demand of apartment units in the capital city, edged down one point to 78.5 this week. A figure below 100 means there are more people trying to sell their homes than those seeking to buy.
- INDEX ON SEOUL APT. TRANSACTIONS FALL
