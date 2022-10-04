N. KOREA FIRES INTERMEDIATE-RANGE MISSILE News Today 입력 2022.10.04 (15:37) 수정 2022.10.04 (16:49)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea fired one intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan on Tuesday morning. It is the North's first IRBM launch in about 9 months.



[Pkg]



South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff says North Korea fired one intermediate-range ballistic missile Tuesday morning. The JCS said the missile detected was launched eastward from Mupyong-ri, Jagang Province at 7:23 a.m., and that it flew over Japan. The missile traveled some 4,500 kilometers at an altitude of 970 kilometers. at a speed of Mach 17. The latest launch is believed to be targeting US bases in Guam, considering the 3,400 kilometer distance from Pyongyang to the island from which US reinforcement troops are dispatched in the event of a contingency. Pyongyang last fired the Hwasong-12 IRBM in January from the same area at a high angle. That flew some 800 kilometers at an altitude of 2,000 kilometers. Due to the steep angle launch, the missile did not fly over Japan. The Hwasong-12 is known to have a maximum range of 5,000 kilometers. Experts speculate the Hwasong-12 was likely fired at a maximum range on Tuesday. Pyongyang has conducted 21 ballistic missile tests so far this year. Recent provocations involved various types of short-range ballistic missiles, but with the latest longer launch, the North appears to be stepping up its saber-rattling. The JCS said South Korea and the U.S. shared intelligence through talks and are making preparations against more provocations. The allies are also known to be considering possible corresponding military measures. It's the first time in 5 years for a North Korean missile to fly over Japan. Tokyo immediately alerted local authorities and issued an evacuation order for some areas including Aomori Prefecture. However Japan said its Self-Defense Force did not take steps to destroy the missile as they were fully aware of its movement from launch to landing and did not expect any damage would occur.

N. KOREA FIRES INTERMEDIATE-RANGE MISSILE

입력 2022-10-04 15:37:23 수정 2022-10-04 16:49:10 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea fired one intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan on Tuesday morning. It is the North's first IRBM launch in about 9 months.



[Pkg]



South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff says North Korea fired one intermediate-range ballistic missile Tuesday morning. The JCS said the missile detected was launched eastward from Mupyong-ri, Jagang Province at 7:23 a.m., and that it flew over Japan. The missile traveled some 4,500 kilometers at an altitude of 970 kilometers. at a speed of Mach 17. The latest launch is believed to be targeting US bases in Guam, considering the 3,400 kilometer distance from Pyongyang to the island from which US reinforcement troops are dispatched in the event of a contingency. Pyongyang last fired the Hwasong-12 IRBM in January from the same area at a high angle. That flew some 800 kilometers at an altitude of 2,000 kilometers. Due to the steep angle launch, the missile did not fly over Japan. The Hwasong-12 is known to have a maximum range of 5,000 kilometers. Experts speculate the Hwasong-12 was likely fired at a maximum range on Tuesday. Pyongyang has conducted 21 ballistic missile tests so far this year. Recent provocations involved various types of short-range ballistic missiles, but with the latest longer launch, the North appears to be stepping up its saber-rattling. The JCS said South Korea and the U.S. shared intelligence through talks and are making preparations against more provocations. The allies are also known to be considering possible corresponding military measures. It's the first time in 5 years for a North Korean missile to fly over Japan. Tokyo immediately alerted local authorities and issued an evacuation order for some areas including Aomori Prefecture. However Japan said its Self-Defense Force did not take steps to destroy the missile as they were fully aware of its movement from launch to landing and did not expect any damage would occur.