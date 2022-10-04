기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

N. KOREA FIRES INTERMEDIATE-RANGE MISSILE
입력 2022.10.04 (15:37) 수정 2022.10.04 (16:49) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

North Korea fired one intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan on Tuesday morning. It is the North's first IRBM launch in about 9 months.

[Pkg]

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff says North Korea fired one intermediate-range ballistic missile Tuesday morning. The JCS said the missile detected was launched eastward from Mupyong-ri, Jagang Province at 7:23 a.m., and that it flew over Japan. The missile traveled some 4,500 kilometers at an altitude of 970 kilometers. at a speed of Mach 17. The latest launch is believed to be targeting US bases in Guam, considering the 3,400 kilometer distance from Pyongyang to the island from which US reinforcement troops are dispatched in the event of a contingency. Pyongyang last fired the Hwasong-12 IRBM in January from the same area at a high angle. That flew some 800 kilometers at an altitude of 2,000 kilometers. Due to the steep angle launch, the missile did not fly over Japan. The Hwasong-12 is known to have a maximum range of 5,000 kilometers. Experts speculate the Hwasong-12 was likely fired at a maximum range on Tuesday. Pyongyang has conducted 21 ballistic missile tests so far this year. Recent provocations involved various types of short-range ballistic missiles, but with the latest longer launch, the North appears to be stepping up its saber-rattling. The JCS said South Korea and the U.S. shared intelligence through talks and are making preparations against more provocations. The allies are also known to be considering possible corresponding military measures. It's the first time in 5 years for a North Korean missile to fly over Japan. Tokyo immediately alerted local authorities and issued an evacuation order for some areas including Aomori Prefecture. However Japan said its Self-Defense Force did not take steps to destroy the missile as they were fully aware of its movement from launch to landing and did not expect any damage would occur.
  • N. KOREA FIRES INTERMEDIATE-RANGE MISSILE
    • 입력 2022-10-04 15:37:23
    • 수정2022-10-04 16:49:10
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

North Korea fired one intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan on Tuesday morning. It is the North's first IRBM launch in about 9 months.

[Pkg]

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff says North Korea fired one intermediate-range ballistic missile Tuesday morning. The JCS said the missile detected was launched eastward from Mupyong-ri, Jagang Province at 7:23 a.m., and that it flew over Japan. The missile traveled some 4,500 kilometers at an altitude of 970 kilometers. at a speed of Mach 17. The latest launch is believed to be targeting US bases in Guam, considering the 3,400 kilometer distance from Pyongyang to the island from which US reinforcement troops are dispatched in the event of a contingency. Pyongyang last fired the Hwasong-12 IRBM in January from the same area at a high angle. That flew some 800 kilometers at an altitude of 2,000 kilometers. Due to the steep angle launch, the missile did not fly over Japan. The Hwasong-12 is known to have a maximum range of 5,000 kilometers. Experts speculate the Hwasong-12 was likely fired at a maximum range on Tuesday. Pyongyang has conducted 21 ballistic missile tests so far this year. Recent provocations involved various types of short-range ballistic missiles, but with the latest longer launch, the North appears to be stepping up its saber-rattling. The JCS said South Korea and the U.S. shared intelligence through talks and are making preparations against more provocations. The allies are also known to be considering possible corresponding military measures. It's the first time in 5 years for a North Korean missile to fly over Japan. Tokyo immediately alerted local authorities and issued an evacuation order for some areas including Aomori Prefecture. However Japan said its Self-Defense Force did not take steps to destroy the missile as they were fully aware of its movement from launch to landing and did not expect any damage would occur.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!