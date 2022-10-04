DP PROTESTS BAI'S REQUEST News Today 입력 2022.10.04 (15:37) 수정 2022.10.04 (16:49)

[Anchor Lead]



The tension between the ruling and opposition camps is mounting as the Board of Audit and Inspection sent a set of questions to ex-President Moon Jae-in in regards to the South Korean government official slain by a North Korean soldier. The Democratic Party and other opposition parties claim that the Yoon Suk-yeol had targeted the former president all along and decided to sue the audit board for abusing its authority. Ex-President Moon also showed strong displeasure by calling it a "very rude behavior."



[Pkg]



The Democratic Party held two press conferences to criticize the audit agency for abusing its authority by notifying ex-President Moon Jae-in of a written investigation. The largest opposition party said that the Board of Audit and Inspection, not an investigative agency, cannot question an ex-president, who is now a civilian.



[Soundbite] Park Beom-kye(Democratic Party) : "It has evidently shown that former Pres. Moon is the final target of all the fuss the Yoon Suk-yeol administration has created since its inauguration."



The DP said that the questions were sent before investigating two former National Intelligence Service chiefs - Suh Hoon and Park Ji-won. They were quick to point out that the intent was to humiliate the ex-president and to make it appear as if he were involved. The DP also claimed that the audit agency was called in to carry out its own investigations because the prosecution hadn't found anything substantial. The former president's reaction to the investigation notification was also relayed.



[Soundbite] Youn Kun-young(DP (Former pres. secretary for state affairs planning)) : "Former Pres. Moon said that the Board of Audit and Inspection’s demand for a written investigation is very rude."



DP leader Lee Jae-myung, calling it "Yushin era reign of terror" on his social media site, continued his criticism by saying that politics should fear the people and history.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(Chair, Democratic Party) : "Now is not the time to focus on cracking down on the opposition or political retaliation against the former gov’t. It’s time to focus on the economy, diplomacy and peace."



The DP announced that it would report the BAI to the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials for abusing its authority. The opposition party also said that it would organize a nationwide resistance movement against the Yoon government's political oppression.

