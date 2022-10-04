BAI ON WRITTEN INQUIRY REQUEST TO MOON News Today 입력 2022.10.04 (15:37) 수정 2022.10.04 (16:49)

[Anchor Lead]



Despite backlash from the opposition party, the Board of Audit and Inspection has presented documents showing that former presidents were also investigated in writing. The ruling party says that former President Moon Jae-in has an obligation to give answers regarding the way his administration handled the death of fisheries official in 2020.



[Pkg]



Shortly after the Democratic Party's press conference protesting the planned written investigation of former President Moon Jae-in, the Board of Audit and Inspection presented documents rebutting the DP's claim. They say that former presidents Roh Tae-woo and Kim Young-sam also received written inquiries and that they provided their answers. The BAI added that it tried to send written inquiries to Lee Myung-bak and Park Geun-hye, but they refused to accept them. The BAI instead presented the results of its probes into both former presidents. In other words, the planned written investigation into Moon is not unprecedented. The BAI says written inquiries signed by its chief are sent to former presidents when facts need to be clarified to find the truth. It added that the probe into the alleged mishandling of the death of a fisheries official is to be wrapped up on October 14. It added that investigations will be requested into those who are found to have committed serious legal violations. The PPP says the BAI's probe is nothing out of the ordinary.



[Soundbite] Jang Dong-hyeok(Floor spokesperson, PPP) : "When handling the fisheries official’s death, the gov’t failed to protect its citizen and defamed him and his family by saying he was trying to flee to the North."



[Soundbite] Yang Kum-hee(Chief spokesperson, PPP) : "Giving the public fact-based answers about the president’s role is an obligation and responsibility."



PPP emergency committee chief Chung Jin-suk says he doubts the public would agree with the DP's claim of political oppression.



[Soundbite] Chung Jin-suk(PPP Emergency Committee chief) : "Former Pres. Moon should respond humbly. I heard he was offended and called it rude, but I don’t think it is."



The presidential office says it has nothing to say about the matter. President Yoon has stressed on multiple occasions that all the facts about the fisheries official's death need to be revealed.

