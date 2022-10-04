NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2022.10.04 (15:37) 수정 2022.10.04 (16:51)

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea reported 16-thousand-423 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The figure is up by some 4,000 from the previous day but the daily tally continues in the ten-thousand range for the second consecutive day. The caseload is 23-thousand fewer compared to a week ago and over 31-thousand less from two weeks prior. Also, 19 new deaths were reported. It's the first time in about two months to see daily fatalities dip below 20.

The government has launched a debt restructuring program that comprises a 30 trillion won fund. The aim is to help small-scale business owners struggling with massive debt accumulated during the pandemic. The launch ceremony held Tuesday was attended by Financial Services Commission chair Kim Joo-hyun, SMEs minister Lee Young and those representing small businesses and the self-employed. The president of the newly launched fund, which is named the "new start fund," pledged to exert best efforts to help ease the debt burden of small business owners so they can stand on their feet again and stay hopeful.

