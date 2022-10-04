KOREAN TECHNOLOGY IN QUANTUM COMPUTING News Today 입력 2022.10.04 (15:37) 수정 2022.10.04 (16:52)

[Anchor Lead]



Quantum computers are next-generation computing machines that surpass even super computers. Google says that by 2030 it will develop the ultimate computer, which surpasses the performance of the quantum computer by ten thousand times. Then, where do Korean technologies stand in terms of quantum computing? The gap with the U.S. is enormous but technological development is in full swing to bridge the gap.



[Pkg]



This quantum computer is being developed by Korean researchers. Unlike Google's product, it operates by confining artificial atoms in diamond. Its advantage is that it can operate not only at ultra-low temperatures, but also at normal temperatures.



[Soundbite] Han Sang-wook(KIST) : "We hope we’ll be able to develop quantum computers that can be used on desks, just like regular computers, instead of these large devices."



While existing computers can only perform serial calculation, quantum computers can theoretically perform multiple calculations simultaneously. In some areas, they can even perform calculations that usually take super computers centuries to do in a matter of seconds. The leaders in the development of quantum computers are American tech giants such as IBM and Google. Korea launched the development of quantum computers under the auspices of the government this year. The goal is to develop a quantum computer that can be utilized within four years. Korea's quantum computing technology is just 70-80 percent that of the global market leaders. While the U.S. and China are investing trillions of won in quantum computing, Korea's budget slightly surpasses 100 billion won, and highly trained professionals are in short supply.



[Soundbite] Prof. Ahn Jae-wook(KAIST) : "The U.S., China and Europe have plenty of manpower in quantum computing. We need to secure more professionals who possess technological skills of a certain level here in Korea."



To commercialize quantum computers, semiconductor and telecommunication technologies are essential. In this respect, Korea has an advantage. The government plans to step up development in areas where Korea has an upper hand, such as quantum cryptography and quantum internet.

