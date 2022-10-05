N. KOREA SILENT OF ITS OWN MISSILE LAUNCH News Today 입력 2022.10.05 (15:04) 수정 2022.10.05 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan yesterday, but its state media such as Rodong Shinmun, Korean Central News Agency, and Korea Central TV hasn't aired any reports about the launch. In general, North Korea has released articles and photographs of missile launches on its state news media, but the regime hasn't done so since May of this year.

