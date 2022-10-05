AUDIT ON PLAGIARISM ALLEGATIONS OF KIM News Today 입력 2022.10.05 (15:04) 수정 2022.10.05 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Many witnesses selected for parliamentary audits in connection to plagiarism allegations surrounding First Lady Kim Keon-hee will not show up for the session citing reasons such as overseas engagements. A closer look into their itinerary shows some of them belatedly sent emails to overseas organizations unilaterally notifying their visit. During an audit of the education ministry, opposition lawmakers criticized their move as an intentional flight to evade the audit.



[Pkg]



Kookmin University President Yim Hong-jae was earlier chosen to testify in parliament regarding plagiarism allegations involving First Lady Kim Keon-hee. But he submitted a letter last week saying he cannot attend and went off to Mongolia for an 8-day visit. His itinerary includes visits to the National University of Mongolia, the Korean embassy and the Korea International Cooperation Agency. KBS looked into whether the schedules were coordinated in advance. The embassy told KBS it wasn't aware of such developments and there was no such coordination. The embassy followed up an hour later, saying that it received an email request for the dean's visit, but added that meeting the ambassador on Thursday won't be possible as he is on a business trip. It was a similar situation with KOICA.



[Soundbite] (KOICA Official (VOICE MODIFIED)) : "We did not receive any heads-up."



The agency said it received a phone call yesterday about a possible visit on Thursday, and claims to have wondered what the purpose of visit could be. Eight out of ten witnesses in question have notified parliament they won't be able to attend the audit. Sookmyung Women’s University President Chang Yun-keum will visit sister schools in six overseas cities including Amsterdam and return home on October 23, after the audit ends. The main opposition bloc blasted their absence as a "hurriedly improvised" move and requested a possible issuance of warrants ordering their accompaniment.



[Soundbite] Kim Young-ho(Democratic Party) : "They appear to have alibis. But if you are watching this, I ask you to return home quickly."



Meanwhile the ruling Party criticized the adoption of witnesses in the first place saying it was hastily pushed by the DP.



[Soundbite] Lee Tae-kyu(People Power Party) : "The railroading of witness selection was clearly a violent act of power abuse and a bad behavior copying the legacy of past authoritarian regimes."



Kookmin University's board chair Kim Ji-yong who has not been in the country since early September also has business schedules in the US through the end of the audit.

