DISPUTE OVER CARTOON SATIRIZING YOON News Today 입력 2022.10.05 (15:04) 수정 2022.10.05 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



A cartoon satirizing President Yoon as a train scaring people in front of it has won a top prize at a recent cartoon contest. But the culture ministry sparked controversy for issuing a stern warning to the organizer of the contest.



[Pkg]



People run away from a train with the face of President Yoon. This cartoon also shows a woman with a bob haircut in the engine room and people donning prosecutor uniforms and wielding knives. Titled "Yoon Suk-yeol Train," this work by a high-school student won the gold prize at the National Students Comics Contest last month. It triggered controversy for satirizing the president, the first lady and prosecutors. The culture ministry isued a stern warning to the Korea Manhwa Content Agency, the organizer of the contest. The ministry said giving a prize to a cartoon that explicitly deals with a political issue runs counter to the purpose of the contest, which is to inspire students to create cartoons. It added it would mull if it's okay to list the ministry as a sponsor of the contest after reviewing the contest's evaluation criteria.



[Soundbite] (Culture ministry official (VOICE MODIFIED)) : "(Are you worried it may appear as if the ministry acknowledges this prize?) We are. The event stated the winner would receive the culture minister’s prize."



None of the contest application guidelines said that political issues were banned. However, the ministry seems to be meddling in the selection of award winners because it sponsored the event. The ministry, which vowed to promote culture hand in hand with the public, is now under fire for violating the freedom of expression.



[Soundbite] Prof. Ko kyung-il(Sangmyung Univ.) : "Cartoons as a genre consist of satire and fun. The MZ generation are not going to stop satirizing just because you tell them to."



The ministry later said the organizer, when requesting the ministry's sponsorship, promised to disqualify works dealing with politics. It said this was left out in the application guidelines or evaluation criteria, which constitutes violation of conditions for approval. The presidential office refused to comment on the controversy.

DISPUTE OVER CARTOON SATIRIZING YOON

입력 2022-10-05 15:04:31 수정 2022-10-05 16:46:00 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



A cartoon satirizing President Yoon as a train scaring people in front of it has won a top prize at a recent cartoon contest. But the culture ministry sparked controversy for issuing a stern warning to the organizer of the contest.



[Pkg]



People run away from a train with the face of President Yoon. This cartoon also shows a woman with a bob haircut in the engine room and people donning prosecutor uniforms and wielding knives. Titled "Yoon Suk-yeol Train," this work by a high-school student won the gold prize at the National Students Comics Contest last month. It triggered controversy for satirizing the president, the first lady and prosecutors. The culture ministry isued a stern warning to the Korea Manhwa Content Agency, the organizer of the contest. The ministry said giving a prize to a cartoon that explicitly deals with a political issue runs counter to the purpose of the contest, which is to inspire students to create cartoons. It added it would mull if it's okay to list the ministry as a sponsor of the contest after reviewing the contest's evaluation criteria.



[Soundbite] (Culture ministry official (VOICE MODIFIED)) : "(Are you worried it may appear as if the ministry acknowledges this prize?) We are. The event stated the winner would receive the culture minister’s prize."



None of the contest application guidelines said that political issues were banned. However, the ministry seems to be meddling in the selection of award winners because it sponsored the event. The ministry, which vowed to promote culture hand in hand with the public, is now under fire for violating the freedom of expression.



[Soundbite] Prof. Ko kyung-il(Sangmyung Univ.) : "Cartoons as a genre consist of satire and fun. The MZ generation are not going to stop satirizing just because you tell them to."



The ministry later said the organizer, when requesting the ministry's sponsorship, promised to disqualify works dealing with politics. It said this was left out in the application guidelines or evaluation criteria, which constitutes violation of conditions for approval. The presidential office refused to comment on the controversy.