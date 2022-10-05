SLOWDOWN IN PRICE INCREASE RATE News Today 입력 2022.10.05 (15:04) 수정 2022.10.05 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



September's consumer prices rose 5.6%, indicating a slowdown for two straight months. Statistics Korea reported today that last month's Consumer Price Index stood at 8.93, up 5.6% from a year ago. Consumer prices have steadily climbed this year since posting 3.6% in January. The price increase rate exceeded 6% in June before declining in August. Price hikes in oil and agricultural products have somewhat eased but service prices such as the cost of dining out rose to continue the inflation trend.

