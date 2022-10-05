RESTRICTIONS AT SENIOR CARE CENTERS LIFTED News Today 입력 2022.10.05 (15:04) 수정 2022.10.05 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



With the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, in-person visits to senior care facilities have resumed. Even plastic dividers are no longer necessary. One daughter, returning from abroad, has met her father and could not let go of his hand for a long time.



[Pkg]



It's the first time in 3 years to hold the father's hand. The father lost much of his memory following an accident in the winter of 2019. But he clearly remembers his daughter's name.



[Soundbite] "(Who is she?) You are Ju-ri. (Ju-ri...)"



The pandemic hit right after the father's accident and the daughter who was abroad could not return to Korea. She is finally holding his hands and is not letting go.



[Soundbite] Jeong Ju-ri(Daughter) : "Dad, I‘m leaving Korea again tomorrow. It’s great that I can see you today."



Face to face contact at nursing homes was not allowed for a very long time. The resumption started just Tuesday. Visitors still need to test negative using a self-test kit prior to their visit.



[Soundbite] Park Joo-nam(Family of nursing home Resident) : "Mother has restored strength and can finally meet her children. I have nothing more to ask for."



For nursing home residents, if they received a second booster shot, they can even venture outside to meet loved ones. Programs held at the facilities by guest instructors have also resumed.



[Soundbite] Song Mi-hee(Art therapist) : "Make a big circle and just press. This exercise is really good for building small muscles."



South Korea reported 34,739 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, indicating a clear downward trend. However concerns remain of a possible twindemic this winter, also involving the seasonal flu. Data supports this concern as the ratio of suspected flu patients among children 12 and younger for every one thousand outpatient is unusually high. Also starting Wednesday, free flu shots are being offered to pregnant women and children aged 13 and younger.

RESTRICTIONS AT SENIOR CARE CENTERS LIFTED

입력 2022-10-05 15:04:31 수정 2022-10-05 16:46:01 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



With the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, in-person visits to senior care facilities have resumed. Even plastic dividers are no longer necessary. One daughter, returning from abroad, has met her father and could not let go of his hand for a long time.



[Pkg]



It's the first time in 3 years to hold the father's hand. The father lost much of his memory following an accident in the winter of 2019. But he clearly remembers his daughter's name.



[Soundbite] "(Who is she?) You are Ju-ri. (Ju-ri...)"



The pandemic hit right after the father's accident and the daughter who was abroad could not return to Korea. She is finally holding his hands and is not letting go.



[Soundbite] Jeong Ju-ri(Daughter) : "Dad, I‘m leaving Korea again tomorrow. It’s great that I can see you today."



Face to face contact at nursing homes was not allowed for a very long time. The resumption started just Tuesday. Visitors still need to test negative using a self-test kit prior to their visit.



[Soundbite] Park Joo-nam(Family of nursing home Resident) : "Mother has restored strength and can finally meet her children. I have nothing more to ask for."



For nursing home residents, if they received a second booster shot, they can even venture outside to meet loved ones. Programs held at the facilities by guest instructors have also resumed.



[Soundbite] Song Mi-hee(Art therapist) : "Make a big circle and just press. This exercise is really good for building small muscles."



South Korea reported 34,739 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, indicating a clear downward trend. However concerns remain of a possible twindemic this winter, also involving the seasonal flu. Data supports this concern as the ratio of suspected flu patients among children 12 and younger for every one thousand outpatient is unusually high. Also starting Wednesday, free flu shots are being offered to pregnant women and children aged 13 and younger.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

