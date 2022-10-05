기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs announced today that the National Cemetery Act will be revised to allow Korean veterans who were awarded medals of honor as part of the United Nations forces during the Korean War to be buried in Seoul or Daejeon National Cemeteries. The Current National Cemetery Act stipulates that those who fought in the Korean War can be interred in national cemeteries other than the ones in Seoul and Daejeon and only those who were awarded the nation's medal for meritorious military services as per the Awards and Decorations Act could be buried in Seoul or Daejeon National Cemeteries.
- REVISION TO THE NATIONAL CEMETERY ACT
