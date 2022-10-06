기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
South Korea's National Security Council issued a warning following North Korea's short-range ballistic missile launch carried out Thursday, saying the regime's provocations will face an even stronger response. The NSC said the Thursday launch comes at a time when the UN Security Council is holding a meeting to discuss the North’s missile provocations. It strongly condemned the latest act as defying the international community that cannot be condoned.
South Korea's National Security Council issued a warning following North Korea's short-range ballistic missile launch carried out Thursday, saying the regime's provocations will face an even stronger response. The NSC said the Thursday launch comes at a time when the UN Security Council is holding a meeting to discuss the North’s missile provocations. It strongly condemned the latest act as defying the international community that cannot be condoned.
- S. KOREA ISSUES WARNING
-
- 입력 2022-10-06 15:03:49
- 수정2022-10-06 16:45:21
[Anchor Lead]
South Korea's National Security Council issued a warning following North Korea's short-range ballistic missile launch carried out Thursday, saying the regime's provocations will face an even stronger response. The NSC said the Thursday launch comes at a time when the UN Security Council is holding a meeting to discuss the North’s missile provocations. It strongly condemned the latest act as defying the international community that cannot be condoned.
South Korea's National Security Council issued a warning following North Korea's short-range ballistic missile launch carried out Thursday, saying the regime's provocations will face an even stronger response. The NSC said the Thursday launch comes at a time when the UN Security Council is holding a meeting to discuss the North’s missile provocations. It strongly condemned the latest act as defying the international community that cannot be condoned.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
- KBS의 기사 모음