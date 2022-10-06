기사 본문 영역

S. KOREA ISSUES WARNING
입력 2022.10.06 (15:03) 수정 2022.10.06 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

South Korea's National Security Council issued a warning following North Korea's short-range ballistic missile launch carried out Thursday, saying the regime's provocations will face an even stronger response. The NSC said the Thursday launch comes at a time when the UN Security Council is holding a meeting to discuss the North’s missile provocations. It strongly condemned the latest act as defying the international community that cannot be condoned.
