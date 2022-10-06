SEOUL-BUSAN COOPERATE FOR WORLD EXPO News Today 입력 2022.10.06 (15:03) 수정 2022.10.06 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Seoul mayor Oh Se-hoon met with Park Heong-joon, mayor of Busan, at Seoul City Hall on Thursday and signed a cooperation agreement related to Busan's bid to host the 2030 World Expo. The two sides agreed to join hands in four areas such as public relations to make the bid a success. Under the agreement, Seoul will assist publicity efforts and attracting foreign tourists. The Seoul city government believes that a World Expo in Busan will draw some 34.8 million visitors from 200 countries to South Korea, generating economic effects of around 61 trillion won.

