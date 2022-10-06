기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Seoul mayor Oh Se-hoon met with Park Heong-joon, mayor of Busan, at Seoul City Hall on Thursday and signed a cooperation agreement related to Busan's bid to host the 2030 World Expo. The two sides agreed to join hands in four areas such as public relations to make the bid a success. Under the agreement, Seoul will assist publicity efforts and attracting foreign tourists. The Seoul city government believes that a World Expo in Busan will draw some 34.8 million visitors from 200 countries to South Korea, generating economic effects of around 61 trillion won.
- SEOUL-BUSAN COOPERATE FOR WORLD EXPO
- 입력 2022-10-06 15:03:49
- 수정2022-10-06 16:45:21
[Anchor Lead]
- KBS의 기사 모음