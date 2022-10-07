N. KOREA FLIES 12 FIGHTER JETS News Today 입력 2022.10.07 (15:05) 수정 2022.10.07 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea has flown 12 fighter jets and bombers breaching South Korea’s “special reconnaissance line" in protest to a stern warning from South Korea, the U.S. and Japan following Pyongyang's ballistic missile firings. They flew in formation and conducted an air-to-surface firing drill. The South Korean military immediately dispatched some 30 aircraft, including fighter jets.



[Pkg]



The Joint Chiefs of Staff says 12 North Korean fighters flew to the south of the special reconnaissance line at around 2 p.m. Thursday local time. Eight jets and four bombers flew in formation. The special recon line was set by the military to ensure a swift response to fighter jets which travel at high speed. The North Korean jets flew over the Hwangju area in Koksan, Hwanghae-do Province, located to the south of the line and presumably conducted an air-to-surface firing drill, according to Seoul's military. However, they did not cross the South Korean military's tactical action line. The military immediately mobilized some 30 aircrafts including F-15K fighter jet. The North Korean military's flight in formation and the South Korean military's response lasted about an hour. This is reportedly the first time the regime's fighters conducted a flight in formation as a sign of protest. It's presumed to be Pyongyang's response to the series of joint military exercises between South Korea, the U.S. and Japan following the reclusive state's continuous ballistic missile launches. It could also be a response to the flight in formation conducted by Seoul and Washington on October 4 following the North's firing of intermediate-range ballistic missile. At the time, eight fighters including F-15Ks of the South Korean Air Force and F-16s of the U.S. Air Force flew in formation and held a precision firing drill by firing air-to-surface direct attack munitions at a virtual target set on Jikdo Island in the West Sea. The South Korean military is closely monitoring the regime in a joint effort with the U.S. and maintaining combat readiness to prepare for additional provocations.

