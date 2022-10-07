기사 본문 영역

PPP ON RECENT COURT RULING ON LEE
입력 2022.10.07 (15:05) 수정 2022.10.07 (16:46) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Ruling People Power Party floor leader Joo Ho-young has pledged to work harder to make the PPP a party the Korean people can trust and find reliable. His remark comes a day after a court rejected the former party chair Lee Jun-seok's injunction request sought against the emergency interim leadership. Joo said the party is finally out of the "injunction tunnel." Regarding the latest decision by the party's ethics committee to suspend Lee for an additional year, Joo stressed it was an independent decision saying he did not know about it in advance or even afterwards.
