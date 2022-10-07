GOV’T TO ABOLISH GENDER MINISTRY News Today 입력 2022.10.07 (15:05) 수정 2022.10.07 (16:48)

[Anchor Lead]



The government has decided to abolish the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family, a key pledge of the Yoon administration, and transfer most of its functions to the health ministry. A finalized government restructuring plan also includes raising the status of the veterans affairs ministry and setting up a new agency dedicated to overseas Koreans.However a tug of war is expected during parliament deliberations as the opposition bloc which holds majority opposes the plan of shuttering the gender ministry.



[Pkg]



Abolishing the gender equality ministry was a core campaign pledge of President Yoon Suk-yeol, and subsequently a key task of his administration.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(Then President-elect (Mar. 2022)) : "The gender ministry played its role in the past when discrimination was serious but it has now fulfilled its historic calling."



The interior ministry has finalized a government reorganization plan which includes implementing this key task. The gender ministry will be scrapped with its functions related to youth and family affairs and gender equality shifted to a new department under the health ministry. The new department will be called the "population, family and gender equality headquarters." The previous ministry's function of overseeing women's employment will be transferred to the labor ministry as a way of consolidating the government channel on job support.



[Soundbite] Lee Sang-min(Minister of Interior and Safety) : "The gender ministry's function will not be scaled back but will be united with health, welfare systems and women, family affairs to create more synergy."



Meanwhile the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs will be elevated to a Cabinet-level independent ministry from its former status under the prime minister's office. The government said the change is to enable systematic, comprehensive policy making on veterans affairs with enhanced prestige. A new agency for overseas Koreans will also be installed under the foreign ministry. The agency will provide stronger support and one-stop services on various legal, military and consular affairs for Korean residents abroad. In order to swiftly implement the reorganization plan, a bill sponsored by ruling party lawmakers is introduced to parliament. The main opposition Democratic Party supports the status elevation of the veterans affairs ministry and creation of an exclusive agency for overseas Koreans. However it opposes abolishing the gender ministry over concerns of a negative impact on family, youth and gender-related issues. Therefore the legislation process is not expected to be smooth sailing.

