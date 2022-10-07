기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
President Yoon Suk-yeol has defended the plan to abolish the gender ministry, saying it is aimed at better protecting women, families, children and the socially vulnerable. Speaking to reporters on his way to work Friday, he vowed to strengthen protection of women and criticized using terms such as "alleged victims" in sexual abuse cases involving those in power. The term was used by the main opposition Democratic Party back in 2020 when sexual abuse allegations erupted surrounding then Seoul mayor Park Won-soon.
- YOON DEFENDS GOVT’S RECENT DECISION
[Anchor Lead]
