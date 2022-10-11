PRES. YOON ON NORTH’S PROVOCATIONS

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
President Yoon Suk-yeol has reiterated that North Korea has nothing to gain from nuclear weapons, issuing another warning against the regime's nuclear threat. Speaking to reporters on his way to work on Tuesday, Yoon said the North is continuously developing and advancing nuclear weapons and threatening the entire world. He said South Korea will establish a solid response system and make preparations based on the firm alliance with the U.S. and trilateral security cooperation also with Japan. He reassured the South Korean people not to worry too much and focus on their economic activities and livelihoods.
