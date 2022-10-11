RIVAL PARTIES CLASH OVER NAT’L SECURITY News Today 입력 2022.10.11 (15:07) 수정 2022.10.11 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



As tensions rise on the Korean Peninsula, rival parties wrangle over national security. The main opposition Democratic Party has labeled the East Sea drills involving Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force as a pro-Japanese defense move. The ruling People Power Party called on the DP to stop its anti-Japan instigation and argued that North Korea's provocations are the result of the past administration's humiliating diplomacy vis-a-vis North Korea.



[Pkg]



In a written briefing, the main opposition DP has urged Pyongyang to stop its provocations. It expressed strong concern and regret over North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's latest remark stating he does not feel the need for talks. The DP called for exploring solutions to achieve peace on the Korean Peninsula through dialogue. The party also demanded that the ruling bloc stop blaming the opposition and past administration for security jitters and present practical measures to seek dialogue. DP chair Lee Jae-myung who earlier blasted the trilateral maritime drills held with the US and Japan as "pro-Japanese to the extreme" further raised his rhetoric during a live social media broadcast.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(Chair, Democratic Party) : "Japanese troops stationed on the Korean peninsula with their Rising Sun Flag, an unthinkable scenario, could happen."



Meanwhile the ruling People Power Party declared North Korea's spate of provocations as the result of the former Moon Jae-in administration's humiliating diplomacy with the North. The PPP argued the past North Korea policy which sought to capture a so-called mirage has totally backfired. It said that now, Seoul must exert pressure on the North through coordination with the US and Japan and make it absolutely clear that the Kim regime has nothing to gain through intimidation. The ruling party criticized the DP for still acting as a spokesperson for the North's regime.



[Soundbite] Yang Kum-hee(Chief spokesperson, PPP) : "Acts aimed at crushing the alliance of free democratic nations by stoking anti-Japanese sentiment are pro-N. Korean and anti-state which abandons the basics of nat’l defense which is safeguarding people’s lives."



Meanwhile the presidential office said the protection of the public's lives and safety has become a task not just of mere words but a stark reality. Regarding controversy over the trilateral exercise, the top office indirectly took aim at the opposition leader's remarks by saying that the PPP has already laid out the plain facts.

RIVAL PARTIES CLASH OVER NAT’L SECURITY

입력 2022-10-11 15:07:42 수정 2022-10-11 16:45:12 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



As tensions rise on the Korean Peninsula, rival parties wrangle over national security. The main opposition Democratic Party has labeled the East Sea drills involving Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force as a pro-Japanese defense move. The ruling People Power Party called on the DP to stop its anti-Japan instigation and argued that North Korea's provocations are the result of the past administration's humiliating diplomacy vis-a-vis North Korea.



[Pkg]



In a written briefing, the main opposition DP has urged Pyongyang to stop its provocations. It expressed strong concern and regret over North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's latest remark stating he does not feel the need for talks. The DP called for exploring solutions to achieve peace on the Korean Peninsula through dialogue. The party also demanded that the ruling bloc stop blaming the opposition and past administration for security jitters and present practical measures to seek dialogue. DP chair Lee Jae-myung who earlier blasted the trilateral maritime drills held with the US and Japan as "pro-Japanese to the extreme" further raised his rhetoric during a live social media broadcast.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(Chair, Democratic Party) : "Japanese troops stationed on the Korean peninsula with their Rising Sun Flag, an unthinkable scenario, could happen."



Meanwhile the ruling People Power Party declared North Korea's spate of provocations as the result of the former Moon Jae-in administration's humiliating diplomacy with the North. The PPP argued the past North Korea policy which sought to capture a so-called mirage has totally backfired. It said that now, Seoul must exert pressure on the North through coordination with the US and Japan and make it absolutely clear that the Kim regime has nothing to gain through intimidation. The ruling party criticized the DP for still acting as a spokesperson for the North's regime.



[Soundbite] Yang Kum-hee(Chief spokesperson, PPP) : "Acts aimed at crushing the alliance of free democratic nations by stoking anti-Japanese sentiment are pro-N. Korean and anti-state which abandons the basics of nat’l defense which is safeguarding people’s lives."



Meanwhile the presidential office said the protection of the public's lives and safety has become a task not just of mere words but a stark reality. Regarding controversy over the trilateral exercise, the top office indirectly took aim at the opposition leader's remarks by saying that the PPP has already laid out the plain facts.