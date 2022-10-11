VISA-FREE TRAVEL TO JAPAN RESUMED News Today 입력 2022.10.11 (15:07) 수정 2022.10.11 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Visa-free travel to Japan has resumed for the first time in two years and seven months. Travel packages to Japan including plane tickets and hotels are in high demand.



[Pkg]



A group of French tourists has visited a village in Shikoku, which bears numerous traces of the Edo period. Until recently, group tours in Japan were only allowed to those who had tourist visas, but on Tuesday the requirement was lifted. Nationals of 68 regions and countries, including South Korea and the U.S., can stay in Japan without a visa for up to 90 days.



[Soundbite] Teo Koji(Japanese travel agency) : "We’ve been waiting a long time. I’m happy it has finally happened. I want to do my best to make many people visit our region."



COVID-19 restrictions have also been eased. Those with certificates of a third COVID-19 vaccine are exempt from pre-departure testing. Those who don't have certifying documents must present negative COVID-19 test results prior to departure. Testing and quarantine upon arrival in Japan are no longer required. Demand for plane tickets and hotels has soared on the plummeting value of the Japanese currency and the resumption of visa-free travel.



[Soundbite] Cho Il-sang(Hana Tour) : "Demand for tourism in Japan will likely grow gradually as there will be more flights bound for Japan."



The Japanese government is trying to seize this rare opportunity to boost the national economy.



[Soundbite] Fumio Kishida(Japan’s Prime Minister (Oct. 3)) : "I will make sure that foreign tourists spend over JPY 5 tn (KRW 49 tn) annually in Japan."



A Japanese think tank predicts the resumption of visa-free travel and eased entry restrictions to produce an economic impact of over 20 trillion won in 2023.

