DIFFICULTIES FACED BY OLDER PREGNANT WOMEN News Today 입력 2022.10.11 (15:07) 수정 2022.10.11 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



An increasing number of women get pregnant and give birth to babies at older ages in Korea. Last year, one out of three new mothers were 35 years old or above. However, the nation's medical sector says there is a serious shortage of medical professionals who can support older would-be mothers to deliver babies in safe and healthy conditions.



[Pkg]



Choi Sook-kyung is 44 years old this year. She visited an ob-gyn clinic for a check-up on her second baby, who is due later this month.



[Soundbite] "There’s a chance that the delivery would need to be induced."



The fetus is healthy and growing well. But due to her older age, the mother is extra careful and has many questions to ask.



[Soundbite] Choi Sook-kyung(Expectant mother in her 40s) : "My first child was born prematurely and hospitalized for two months. So I have taken extra care to keep in good condition with my second baby."



While the nation's birthrate reaches a new record low each year, the number of older expectant mothers aged 35 or above has nearly doubled in a decade. Last year, one out of three new mothers were 35 years old or older. Those aged 40 or over accounted for 5.7 percent, which is larger than the number of those younger than 24. Older women are relatively vulnerable to toxemia and diabetes during their pregnancy. Therefore, they are asked to strictly prepare accordingly to prevent such dangerous conditions. Medical professionals are more meticulous in checking and managing weight changes and underlying illnesses of older pregnant women.



[Soundbite] Prof. Jang Ji-hyon(CHA Bundang Medical Center) : "About ten percent of older pregnant women have internal ailments. So we are working together with internal medicine doctors to treat them."



A large number of older expectant mothers tends to deliver twins, as they received infertility treatment. In many cases, the infants are born prematurely. Experts say the nation's current medical environment is not well-prepared enough to address such emergencies safely. The medical sector calls for more investments to increase neonatal intensive care units and medical professions to care for older pregnant women and their premature babies.

DIFFICULTIES FACED BY OLDER PREGNANT WOMEN

입력 2022-10-11 15:07:42 수정 2022-10-11 16:45:13 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



An increasing number of women get pregnant and give birth to babies at older ages in Korea. Last year, one out of three new mothers were 35 years old or above. However, the nation's medical sector says there is a serious shortage of medical professionals who can support older would-be mothers to deliver babies in safe and healthy conditions.



[Pkg]



Choi Sook-kyung is 44 years old this year. She visited an ob-gyn clinic for a check-up on her second baby, who is due later this month.



[Soundbite] "There’s a chance that the delivery would need to be induced."



The fetus is healthy and growing well. But due to her older age, the mother is extra careful and has many questions to ask.



[Soundbite] Choi Sook-kyung(Expectant mother in her 40s) : "My first child was born prematurely and hospitalized for two months. So I have taken extra care to keep in good condition with my second baby."



While the nation's birthrate reaches a new record low each year, the number of older expectant mothers aged 35 or above has nearly doubled in a decade. Last year, one out of three new mothers were 35 years old or older. Those aged 40 or over accounted for 5.7 percent, which is larger than the number of those younger than 24. Older women are relatively vulnerable to toxemia and diabetes during their pregnancy. Therefore, they are asked to strictly prepare accordingly to prevent such dangerous conditions. Medical professionals are more meticulous in checking and managing weight changes and underlying illnesses of older pregnant women.



[Soundbite] Prof. Jang Ji-hyon(CHA Bundang Medical Center) : "About ten percent of older pregnant women have internal ailments. So we are working together with internal medicine doctors to treat them."



A large number of older expectant mothers tends to deliver twins, as they received infertility treatment. In many cases, the infants are born prematurely. Experts say the nation's current medical environment is not well-prepared enough to address such emergencies safely. The medical sector calls for more investments to increase neonatal intensive care units and medical professions to care for older pregnant women and their premature babies.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

