[Anchor Lead]
Deputy Prime Minister Choo Kyung-ho said that next year's economic condition is highly likely to worsen, especially in the first half, and the Korean economy stands to be impacted by it. He said at a press briefing with Korean news correspondents held in New York City that the current economic hardship is likely to continue into next year and projected that the government's growth outlook for 2023 will probably be lowered from the initial 2.5%. He added, however, that Korea is not running low on foreign currencies or capital as it did during the financial crisis, so there is no need to be overly worried.
- DEPUTY PM ON NEXT YEAR’S ECONOMIC CONDITION
