기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

DEPUTY PM ON NEXT YEAR’S ECONOMIC CONDITION
입력 2022.10.12 (15:15) 수정 2022.10.12 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

Deputy Prime Minister Choo Kyung-ho said that next year's economic condition is highly likely to worsen, especially in the first half, and the Korean economy stands to be impacted by it. He said at a press briefing with Korean news correspondents held in New York City that the current economic hardship is likely to continue into next year and projected that the government's growth outlook for 2023 will probably be lowered from the initial 2.5%. He added, however, that Korea is not running low on foreign currencies or capital as it did during the financial crisis, so there is no need to be overly worried.
  • DEPUTY PM ON NEXT YEAR’S ECONOMIC CONDITION
    • 입력 2022-10-12 15:15:47
    • 수정2022-10-12 16:45:35
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Deputy Prime Minister Choo Kyung-ho said that next year's economic condition is highly likely to worsen, especially in the first half, and the Korean economy stands to be impacted by it. He said at a press briefing with Korean news correspondents held in New York City that the current economic hardship is likely to continue into next year and projected that the government's growth outlook for 2023 will probably be lowered from the initial 2.5%. He added, however, that Korea is not running low on foreign currencies or capital as it did during the financial crisis, so there is no need to be overly worried.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!