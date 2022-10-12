기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

INFLUENZA VACCINATIONS FOR SENIORS
입력 2022.10.12 (15:15) 수정 2022.10.12 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

Free influenza vaccination for individuals older than 75 years began today. Vaccination for children and pregnant women has already begun. People aged 70 to 74 are eligible for free vaccination from October 17th and those aged 65 to 69 from the 20th. This year children from six months to 13 years old, pregnant women, and senior citizens 65 or older are eligible for national influenza vaccination.
  • INFLUENZA VACCINATIONS FOR SENIORS
    • 입력 2022-10-12 15:15:48
    • 수정2022-10-12 16:45:36
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Free influenza vaccination for individuals older than 75 years began today. Vaccination for children and pregnant women has already begun. People aged 70 to 74 are eligible for free vaccination from October 17th and those aged 65 to 69 from the 20th. This year children from six months to 13 years old, pregnant women, and senior citizens 65 or older are eligible for national influenza vaccination.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!