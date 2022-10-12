INFLUENZA VACCINATIONS FOR SENIORS News Today 입력 2022.10.12 (15:15) 수정 2022.10.12 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Free influenza vaccination for individuals older than 75 years began today. Vaccination for children and pregnant women has already begun. People aged 70 to 74 are eligible for free vaccination from October 17th and those aged 65 to 69 from the 20th. This year children from six months to 13 years old, pregnant women, and senior citizens 65 or older are eligible for national influenza vaccination.

