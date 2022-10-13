N. KOREA REPORTS ITS OWN TEST FIRING News Today 입력 2022.10.13 (15:09) 수정 2022.10.13 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



North Korean state media reports that the North test-fired long-range strategic cruise missiles deployed at its tactical nuclear operation units on Wednesday. While overseeing the missile launch, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un stressed the need for the nation to focus all its efforts on strengthening and accelerating its nuclear development.



[Pkg]



Pyongyang's Rodong Sinmun reported on Thursday that its leader Kim Jong-un oversaw on-site the test-firing of two long-range strategic cruise missiles the previous day. The organ of the ruling Workers' Party explained the test-firing was conducted to enhance combat capabilities and efficiency of the missiles and to re-prove the reliability and technological stability of the overall operational application system. The newspaper reported the missiles flew for some 170 minutes along a trajectory over the West Sea and clearly hit the target 2,000 kilometers away. The North Korean leader emphasized that endless consolidation of national defense power is the direction the regime cannot yield and compromise to ensure its dignity, independence and survival. He also called on the communist state to focus all its efforts on improving and advancing the nuclear armament program. According to the state media, Kim praised the swift and precise reactions of the nuclear weapons, saying that the launch proved its complete readiness to bring enemies under control with unconditional, swift, precise and powerful counter-strikes. He then reiterated that while sending an explicit warning to enemies, the test-firing clearly displays the North's combat capabilities and absolute trust in nuclear armament as a war deterrent. The North Korean leader also called on the regime to expand the operational sphere of the nuclear strategic armed forces and to strengthen national defense capabilities so it can tackle any military crisis with the initiative. The South Korean military is closely monitoring the situation in real time following the provoation, while maintaining full readiness posture in cooperation with the U.S.

