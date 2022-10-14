NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2022.10.14 (15:06) 수정 2022.10.14 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea has decided to impose its own sanctions against North Korea for the first time in five years, blacklisting 15 individuals and 16 institutions, in response to the regime's repeated provocations. Individuals on the list include officials at North Korean organizations which are placed under UN sanctions and who have contributed to the research and development of weapons of mass destruction. Institutions include entities such as the ministry of rocket industry involved in nuclear and missile development programs as well as sanctions evasion efforts.

The United States has condemned North Korea's latest short-range ballistic missile launch and urged the regime to return to dialogue. A State Department spokesperson issued a statement to a written inquiry from KBS regarding the launch carried out in the early hours of Friday. Condemning the provocation, the statement said that Washington continues to seek serious and sustained dialogue with Pyongyang, but the North refuses to engage.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2022-10-14 15:06:12 수정 2022-10-14 16:45:02 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea has decided to impose its own sanctions against North Korea for the first time in five years, blacklisting 15 individuals and 16 institutions, in response to the regime's repeated provocations. Individuals on the list include officials at North Korean organizations which are placed under UN sanctions and who have contributed to the research and development of weapons of mass destruction. Institutions include entities such as the ministry of rocket industry involved in nuclear and missile development programs as well as sanctions evasion efforts.

The United States has condemned North Korea's latest short-range ballistic missile launch and urged the regime to return to dialogue. A State Department spokesperson issued a statement to a written inquiry from KBS regarding the launch carried out in the early hours of Friday. Condemning the provocation, the statement said that Washington continues to seek serious and sustained dialogue with Pyongyang, but the North refuses to engage.