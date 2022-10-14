KIM MOON-SOO’S REMARKS SPARK CONTROVERSY News Today 입력 2022.10.14 (15:06) 수정 2022.10.14 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Chairman of the presidential Economic, Social and Labor Council Kim Moon-soo continues to be in the spotlight for disputed remarks. This time, he reaffirmed what he once said in the past that former President Moon Jae-in deserves an execution by a firing squad. The main opposition Democratic Party has warned to file a complaint against Kim while the presidential office appears to maintain a distance, saying the chairman should offer an explanation himself.



[Pkg]



A parliamentary audit by the National Assembly labor committee fell through following Kim Moon-soo's latest controversial remarks. The committee has been in turmoil over Kim's rough language.



[Soundbite] Kim Moon-soo(Chair of Economic, Social & Labor Council) : "If Pres. Moon has the most respect for activist and author Shin Young-bok, then he is undoubtedly a follower of N. Korean founder Kim Il-sung's ideology."



[Soundbite] Jeon Hae-cheol(Chair, Nat'l Assembly Labor Committee) : "We ask Kim to leave the chamber."



In protest of the measure to have Kim leave the room, ruling party lawmakers also left the chamber, and the audit ended with only the opposition bloc in attendance. Kim, however, did not withdraw his remarks. In another incident, he engaged in a war of words with a radio host.



[Soundbite] Kim Hyun-jung(Radio host, CBS (Oct. 13)) : "You have also said that Moon Jae-in deserves a firing squad."



[Soundbite] Kim Moon-soo(Chair of Economic, Social & Labor Council) : "I believe former Pres. Moon should receive a much harsher sentence than his predecessors."



[Soundbite] Kim Hyun-jung(Radio host, CBS (Oct. 13)) : "Will you not respond to calls for an apology and a resignation?"



[Soundbite] Kim Moon-soo(Chair of Economic, Social & Labor Council) : "Didn't I respond to all that yesterday during the audit? There's no need to repeat."



The main opposition Democratic Party has responded with extreme rage. The DP said it's not right for a far-right ill-spoken YouTuber to be the chair of a presidential council, and that just as Kim was asked to leave the parliamentary audit, he should also be asked to exit history. The party urged Kim to step down from his post and gave a warning that it will bring charges against him for insulting the National Assembly.



[Soundbite] Kim Young-jin(Democratic Party) : "Pres. Yoon Suk-yeol who appointed Kim as council chair must take responsibility and apologize."



The ruling People Power Party is for now observing public sentiment. However some members have expressed bafflement and perplexity saying Kim has lost confidence and he is not fit for any public post. The presidential office drew a clear line regarding its stance, saying it is not a matter that requires its response but that Kim should seize an opportunity to explain himself.

