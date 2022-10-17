YOON ON KAKAO MALFUNCTION News Today 입력 2022.10.17 (15:06) 수정 2022.10.17 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Regarding fire-related disruptions of Kakao service over the weekend, President Yoon Suk-yeol promised to improve related systems and prevent recurrences. In a briefing to reporters this morning, the president said that although the communication networks are operated by a private company, they are equivalent to basic state infrastructure for the people. Yoon added he instructed the government to devise measures to ensure the quick repair and resumption of services when similar disruptions occur in the future.

