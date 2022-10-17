CLASH OVER DEATH OF FISHERIES OFFICIAL News Today 입력 2022.10.17 (15:06) 수정 2022.10.17 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The rival parties are continuing to clash over the mid-term results of the state auditor's inspection into the killing of a South Korean fisheries official by North Korea in 2020. The ruling party called for a probe into what then-President Moon Jae-in did for three hours after receiving a report about the disappearance of the official. The main opposition warned that an inspection directly targeting the former president is a trigger for the collapse of the current administration.



[Pkg]



The People Power Party defined the previous government's handling of the case as a breach of state discipline. The ruling party said government agencies had worked together to cover up and fabricate evidence to claim that the official intended to defect to North Korea. The PPP called for a probe into what then-President Moon Jae-in did for three hours after receiving a report about the official's disappearence.



[Soundbite] Jang Dong-hyeok(Floor spokesperson, PPP) : "Former Pres. was not seen for 3 days when the official was killed and burned. CheongWaDae, Defense ministry and Coast Guard made no efforts to rescue him."



PPP Rep. Choe Jae-hyeong, then-chief of the Board of Audit and Inspection, said that deleted internal intelligence of the defense ministry and National Intelligence Service would show information conflicting with the previous government's claim. He stressed the need to investigate the former president. However, the Democratic Party denounced the latest BAI inspection as a politically motivated probe targeting Moon. It said the presidential office, the state auditor and the ruling party all collaborated to pursue political retaliation against the Moon administration. The DP added it would be a mistake for the Yoon administration to attempt to cover its faults by disgracing the ex-president.



[Soundbite] Lim O-kyeong(DP Spokesperson) : "The ruling party should apologize for its failures in state administration and diplomacy. Why is it trying to defame the former president?"



The main opposition is speeding up its drive to reform the state auditor. It plans to hold a public debate on the issue on Wednesday. It will also push to revise the law on the BAI's operation and more clearly define the procedures and scope of its activities.

