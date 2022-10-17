SERIAL SEX OFFENDER ARRESTED AGAIN News Today 입력 2022.10.17 (15:06) 수정 2022.10.17 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



A serial sex offender who assauted about a dozen minors has been arrested again just one day before his prison term ended, as another allegation of sexual crime has been raised against him. Instead of heading to a recovery facility in Gyeonggi-do Province, the convict will undergo a new investigation in detention.



[Pkg]



"The charges are clear enough and there is a possibility of fleeing and evidence destruction." This is why judges decided to once again put under arrest Kim Geun-sik, who served 15 years in jail for sexaully assaulting 11 minors, just one day before his prison term ended. The court issued an arrest warrant two hours after interrogating the convict for about an hour as a suspect. In addition to the 11 cases of sexual assault for which Kim had already been convicted, there are new accusations of him sexually assaulting another under-aged victim in 2006. The victim reported the crime in December 2020 after she learned via media that he was a serial rapist. Police transferred the case to prosecutors in July 2021. In an unprecedented case, the prosecutors investigated the allegation and requested an arrest warrant for Kim two days before his scheduled release from jail. Some say the Justice Ministry and prosecutors took into account fierce opposition from the residents of Uijeongbu, where Kim was to reside after his release. The decision to let Kim stay in a recovery facility affiliated with the Justice Ministry based in Uijeongbu sparked strong protests from local residents and government officials, who even blocked the surrounding roads. They were relieved to hear that an arrest warrant had been issued for him.



[Soundbite] Kim Dong-geun(Uijeongbu Mayor) : "Kim Geun-sik’s arrest and the cancellation of his release is the result of our citizens’ efforts."



Kim will undergo a new investigation at the Anyang Correctional Institution. The prosecutors will investigate him for up to 20 days before putting him up for trial at the end of this month.

