BOK "NO SIGNALS OF CAPITAL EXODUS" News Today 입력 2022.10.17 (15:06)

[Anchor Lead]



Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong says there is no sign of capital exodus in the Korean financial market. After attending the G20 Financial Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting held in Washington, Rhee told reporters that Korea has been experiencing adjustments in its bond and stock markets, not a capital outflow. He made it clear that the nation is not facing the risk of a default.

입력 2022-10-17 15:06:10 수정 2022-10-17 16:45:06 News Today

