TAEKWONDO TOURNAMENT HELD IN THAILAND News Today 입력 2022.10.17 (15:06) 수정 2022.10.17 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Taekwondo is particularly popular in Thailand as proven by a gold medal won at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games. The Royal Princess Cup Taekwondo Tournament was held to reflect the Korean martial art's growing popularity in Thailand.



[Pkg]



The Royal Princess Cup Taekwondo Tournament resumed three years after it was suspended due to the pandemic. Roughly 1,000 contestants in five groups, from three-year-olds to young adults, competed in the event.



[Soundbite] Ailey Bragg(6 years old)



Competitors came from a dozen nearby countries and those with disabilities also took part, demonstrating taekwondo's wide appeal. Taekwondo is spreading fast among the Thai public, spurred on by the Korean cultural wave and the Thai athletes' outstanding performances at the Olympics. Thailand won a silver in the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro and a gold in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Lately, an increasing number of children come to taekwondo centers with their parents.



[Soundbite] Aniya(10 years old) : "I want to protect myself with this martial art and I want to be a Taekwondo competitor."



Taekwondo's localization is evident judging by a growing number of taekwondo academies run by Thai masters.



[Soundbite] (Taekwondo Club Master) : "I have 15 Taekwondo clubs and 500 students. Parents and children like the Taekwondo uniforms."



More and more army bases are teaching taekwondo. The Korean martial art helps the soldiers keep fit and strong as well as train their minds.



[Soundbite] (21st Regiment officer) : "We, the Infantry 21st Regiment, fought in the Korean War. So our friendship continues."



Roughly 600 taekwondo clubs are registered in Bangkok alone, poised to outnumber centers teaching Thailand's traditional martial art Muay Thai.

