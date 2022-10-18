BTS TO FULFILL MILITARY DUTIES News Today 입력 2022.10.18 (15:07) 수정 2022.10.18 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The seven members of BTS announced plans to fulfil mandatory military service, ending a debate over whether they should receive an exemption. Jin, the oldest member of the group, will be the first to join the military when he turns 30 in December.



[Pkg]



BTS held a concert in Busan last weekend. It was their last performance as a group before taking a break. The members will enlist to fulfill mandatory military service one after another, starting with Jin.



[Soundbite] RM(BTS (Oct. 15)) : "All 7 members are on the same page. If you trust us, we will strongly overcome any obstacles, and perform and make music happily with you."



Their agency Hybe announced the decision via an online notice system of the Financial Supervisory Service. Jin, who doesn't need to join the military until the end of this year, will voluntarily end the postponement this month and comply with the Military Manpower Administration's draft procedures. The six other members will also enlist based on their own plans. The announcement has ended a heated debate over whether they should receive an exemption and be allowed to undergo alternative services. It appears the members have made the decisions by themselves, as they repeatedly said they would join the military willingly when the time is right. Hybe hoped the group would return to the stage in 2025. But it added that under the current situation, it is difficult to specify when they will come back. It noted the members will focus on individual activities for the time being in accordance with their enlistment schedules.

