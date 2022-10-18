기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
South Korea and the US will conduct a large-scale joint aerial exercise later this month amid North Korea's continued provocations and a possible nuclear test raising tensions on the Korean Peninsula. According to the military, the drill aimed at training combat readiness will run from October 31 to November 4 in South Korean airspace. Korea will mobilize some 140 aircraft including F-35A stealth jets while the U.S. will dispatch around 100 jets. The last time an aerial exercise of this scale was held was five years ago in December 2017.
- S. KOREA-U.S. TO CONDUCT JOINT DRILLS
