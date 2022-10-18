FUEL SURCHARGES ON AIRFARE TO BE LOWERED News Today 입력 2022.10.18 (15:07) 수정 2022.10.18 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Fuel surcharges imposed on international airfare will be lowered next month. According to industry sources, a Level 14 surcharge will be applied on Korean Air's international air routes in November, down three levels from this month. This will range between 33-thousand won and 244-thousand-500 won for a one-way flight depending on the distance. In July and August, the rate spiked to Level 22 with the surcharge reaching as high as 339-thousand-300 won.

FUEL SURCHARGES ON AIRFARE TO BE LOWERED

입력 2022-10-18 15:07:05 수정 2022-10-18 16:45:09 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Fuel surcharges imposed on international airfare will be lowered next month. According to industry sources, a Level 14 surcharge will be applied on Korean Air's international air routes in November, down three levels from this month. This will range between 33-thousand won and 244-thousand-500 won for a one-way flight depending on the distance. In July and August, the rate spiked to Level 22 with the surcharge reaching as high as 339-thousand-300 won.