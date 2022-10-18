기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Fuel surcharges imposed on international airfare will be lowered next month. According to industry sources, a Level 14 surcharge will be applied on Korean Air's international air routes in November, down three levels from this month. This will range between 33-thousand won and 244-thousand-500 won for a one-way flight depending on the distance. In July and August, the rate spiked to Level 22 with the surcharge reaching as high as 339-thousand-300 won.
- FUEL SURCHARGES ON AIRFARE TO BE LOWERED
