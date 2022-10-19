기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
North Korea fired hundreds of rounds of artillery toward the East Sea and the West Sea last night. Pyongyang said that the artillery shells were fired to send a grave warning to the South Korean military with strong military responses. The Korea Central News Agency reported that the North Korean People's Army General Staff announced today that the enemy of the state had provoked them near the Military Demarcation Line with military drills on October 18th, as they did on the 13th and 14th.
North Korea fired hundreds of rounds of artillery toward the East Sea and the West Sea last night. Pyongyang said that the artillery shells were fired to send a grave warning to the South Korean military with strong military responses. The Korea Central News Agency reported that the North Korean People's Army General Staff announced today that the enemy of the state had provoked them near the Military Demarcation Line with military drills on October 18th, as they did on the 13th and 14th.
- N. KOREA REPORTS ITS ARTILLERY FIRINGS
-
- 입력 2022-10-19 15:13:37
- 수정2022-10-19 16:44:58
[Anchor Lead]
North Korea fired hundreds of rounds of artillery toward the East Sea and the West Sea last night. Pyongyang said that the artillery shells were fired to send a grave warning to the South Korean military with strong military responses. The Korea Central News Agency reported that the North Korean People's Army General Staff announced today that the enemy of the state had provoked them near the Military Demarcation Line with military drills on October 18th, as they did on the 13th and 14th.
North Korea fired hundreds of rounds of artillery toward the East Sea and the West Sea last night. Pyongyang said that the artillery shells were fired to send a grave warning to the South Korean military with strong military responses. The Korea Central News Agency reported that the North Korean People's Army General Staff announced today that the enemy of the state had provoked them near the Military Demarcation Line with military drills on October 18th, as they did on the 13th and 14th.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
- KBS의 기사 모음