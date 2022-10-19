기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

N. KOREA REPORTS ITS ARTILLERY FIRINGS
입력 2022.10.19 (15:13) 수정 2022.10.19 (16:44) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

North Korea fired hundreds of rounds of artillery toward the East Sea and the West Sea last night. Pyongyang said that the artillery shells were fired to send a grave warning to the South Korean military with strong military responses. The Korea Central News Agency reported that the North Korean People's Army General Staff announced today that the enemy of the state had provoked them near the Military Demarcation Line with military drills on October 18th, as they did on the 13th and 14th.
  • N. KOREA REPORTS ITS ARTILLERY FIRINGS
    • 입력 2022-10-19 15:13:37
    • 수정2022-10-19 16:44:58
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

North Korea fired hundreds of rounds of artillery toward the East Sea and the West Sea last night. Pyongyang said that the artillery shells were fired to send a grave warning to the South Korean military with strong military responses. The Korea Central News Agency reported that the North Korean People's Army General Staff announced today that the enemy of the state had provoked them near the Military Demarcation Line with military drills on October 18th, as they did on the 13th and 14th.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!