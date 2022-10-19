US’ DEPLOYMENT OF STRATEGIC ASSETS News Today 입력 2022.10.19 (15:13) 수정 2022.10.19 (16:44)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



When asked about the permanent deployment of U.S. strategic assets to South Korea in response to North Korea's provocations, the Pentagon said the U.S. has more than 28-thousand forces already stationed on the peninsula. It also stressed the US maintains a whole range of potential responses against the North's provocations.



[Pkg]



The US Department of Defense has underscored the presence of US Forces Korea when asked about a possible permanent deployment of US strategic assets to the Korean Peninsula in a bid to rein in tensions. The Pentagon said more than 28-thousand forces are already stationed on the peninsula which signals US commitment to its defense and security cooperation with South Korea.



[Soundbite] Patrick S. Ryder(Pentagon press secretary) : "I think that is a signal of our commitment to our defense relationship and our security cooperation with the people of the Republic of Korea."



The latest remark appears to have drawn a line against a possible permanent deployment of strategic assets, such as aircraft carriers and bombers to the Korean Peninsula. The Pentagon spokesperson also stressed the US maintains a whole range of potential responses against North Korean provocations.



[Soundbite] Patrick S. Ryder(Pentagon press secretary) : "What we certainly do maintain alongside our allies in the region a very robust indications and warning capability."



As for why the U.S. did not intercept the North's missiles, the spokesperson said Washington's defense of South Korea is not meant to create more consternation or instability in the region. He added that the actions by North Korea are doing just that. The US State Department also said it was aware of the North's firing of artillery shells Tuesday night and urged the regime to cease all provocations and threatening actions. Amid speculation that Pyongyang may carry out a nuclear test after the Chinese Communist Party, the defense and state departments again called on the regime to stop raising tensions and engage in dialogue.

US’ DEPLOYMENT OF STRATEGIC ASSETS

입력 2022-10-19 15:13:37 수정 2022-10-19 16:44:58 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



When asked about the permanent deployment of U.S. strategic assets to South Korea in response to North Korea's provocations, the Pentagon said the U.S. has more than 28-thousand forces already stationed on the peninsula. It also stressed the US maintains a whole range of potential responses against the North's provocations.



[Pkg]



The US Department of Defense has underscored the presence of US Forces Korea when asked about a possible permanent deployment of US strategic assets to the Korean Peninsula in a bid to rein in tensions. The Pentagon said more than 28-thousand forces are already stationed on the peninsula which signals US commitment to its defense and security cooperation with South Korea.



[Soundbite] Patrick S. Ryder(Pentagon press secretary) : "I think that is a signal of our commitment to our defense relationship and our security cooperation with the people of the Republic of Korea."



The latest remark appears to have drawn a line against a possible permanent deployment of strategic assets, such as aircraft carriers and bombers to the Korean Peninsula. The Pentagon spokesperson also stressed the US maintains a whole range of potential responses against North Korean provocations.



[Soundbite] Patrick S. Ryder(Pentagon press secretary) : "What we certainly do maintain alongside our allies in the region a very robust indications and warning capability."



As for why the U.S. did not intercept the North's missiles, the spokesperson said Washington's defense of South Korea is not meant to create more consternation or instability in the region. He added that the actions by North Korea are doing just that. The US State Department also said it was aware of the North's firing of artillery shells Tuesday night and urged the regime to cease all provocations and threatening actions. Amid speculation that Pyongyang may carry out a nuclear test after the Chinese Communist Party, the defense and state departments again called on the regime to stop raising tensions and engage in dialogue.