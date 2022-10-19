ARREST WARRANT REQUESTED FOR SUH WOOK News Today 입력 2022.10.19 (15:13) 수정 2022.10.19 (16:44)

[Anchor Lead]



The investigation into the death of a fisheries official in the West Sea, which began in June when the official's bereaved family and the NIS filed accusations, is gaining speed. On Tuesday prosecutors requested arrest warrants for former Defense Minister Suh Wook and former Coast Guard Commissioner General Kim Hong-hui. If issued, they would be the first arrest warrants for those involved in the case.



[Pkg]



The interim results of the Board of Audit and Inspection's investigation into the death of a fisheries official in the West Sea were announced on Oct. 13. On the same day prosecutors subpoenaed former Defense chief Suh Wook. The following day former Coast Guard Commissioner General Kim Hong-hui was also summoned for questioning. Four days later, arrest warrants were requested for the duo. Suh is accused of ordering officials to delete intel reports to make it appear as if the official, Lee Dae-jun, attempted to defect to the North voluntarily. The BAI announced that 60 reports were erased at Suh's order after a CheongWaDae meeting held at the time. The former minister denied the charges so far.



[Soundbite] Suh Wook(Then-Defense Minister (Sept. 24, 2020)) : "The ministerial meeting was intended to convert intel into data with the focus on enhancing its credibility."



Former Coast Guard Commissioner General Kim Hong-hui is charged with concluding hastily that Lee attempted to defect and also for making a false announcement. The BAI has acquired testimony from a Coast Guard official that even after receiving a report that there were Chinese characters on the official's life vest, Kim said, "Let's pretend I haven't seen them." The examination into arrest warrants for Suh and Kim are slated for Friday. Prosecutors plan to subpoena former National Security Office director Suh Hoon and former NIS chief Park Ji-won.

입력 2022-10-19 15:13:38 수정 2022-10-19 16:44:58

