NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2022.10.19 (15:13) 수정 2022.10.19 (16:44)

[Anchor Lead]



The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office investigating the forced repatriation of North Korean fishermen summoned former Presidential Chief of Staff Noh Young-min as defendant. The prosecution are investigating whether Noh was involved in forcibly sending back to North Korea the two North Korean fishermen suspected of killing 16 fellow crew members. The former presidential official is known to have presided over a meeting at CheongWaDae on November 4th, 2019, where the decision to send them back to North Korea was made.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office arrested this morning Institute for Democracy Deputy Director Kim Yong for receiving illegal political funds. Kim is known to be one of the closest associates of current Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung. He is accused of receiving hundreds of millions of won in bribes from former Seongnam Development Corporation executive Yoo Dong-gyu and others involved in the Daejang-dong and Wirye land development projects. Kim is known as Lee Jae-myung's confidant together with Jeong Jin-sang, chief of the DP leader's political affair coordination office.

