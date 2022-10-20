LEE PROTESTS PROSECUTION'S DECISION News Today 입력 2022.10.20 (15:07) 수정 2022.10.20 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Democratic Party head Lee Jae-myung strongly protested against the apprehension of Kim Yong, one of his close aides. The vice chairman of the Institute for Democracy is accused of receiving illegal political funds. Wile saying the truth is evident, the main opposition leader insisted that those involved in the investigation have changed their words following the change of power. He called on the ruling party to drop the idea that they can remove political enemies and repress the opposition bloc through fabrication. Lee also asked his party to join forces and fight to protect democracy.

LEE PROTESTS PROSECUTION'S DECISION

입력 2022-10-20 15:07:11 수정 2022-10-20 16:45:41 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Democratic Party head Lee Jae-myung strongly protested against the apprehension of Kim Yong, one of his close aides. The vice chairman of the Institute for Democracy is accused of receiving illegal political funds. Wile saying the truth is evident, the main opposition leader insisted that those involved in the investigation have changed their words following the change of power. He called on the ruling party to drop the idea that they can remove political enemies and repress the opposition bloc through fabrication. Lee also asked his party to join forces and fight to protect democracy.