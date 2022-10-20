기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Democratic Party head Lee Jae-myung strongly protested against the apprehension of Kim Yong, one of his close aides. The vice chairman of the Institute for Democracy is accused of receiving illegal political funds. Wile saying the truth is evident, the main opposition leader insisted that those involved in the investigation have changed their words following the change of power. He called on the ruling party to drop the idea that they can remove political enemies and repress the opposition bloc through fabrication. Lee also asked his party to join forces and fight to protect democracy.
- LEE PROTESTS PROSECUTION'S DECISION
- 입력 2022-10-20 15:07:11
- 수정2022-10-20 16:45:41
