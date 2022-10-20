YOO DONG-GYU RELEASED FROM PRISON News Today 입력 2022.10.20 (15:07) 수정 2022.10.20 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Yoo Dong-gyu, a key figure in the Seongnam land development scandal, was released from prison today. He was accused of giving money to Kim Yong, vice chairman of the Institute for Democracy and one of opposition leader Lee Jae-myung's close aides. Yoo was released, as his detention period expired. He left the detention center after just leaving some apology.



[Pkg]



Yoo Dong-gyu, a key figure in the Seongnam development project scandal, has been released from the Seoul Detention Center at midnight on Tuesday. It has been about a year since his arrest.



[Soundbite] Yoo Dong-gyu(Former acting pres., Seongnam Development Corp.) : "(KRW 800 mn for the pres. election fund...) I am sorry. (Prosecutors’ pressure...) I am sorry."



The former acting president of the Seongnam Development Corporation was arrested in October last year on charges of helping private property developer Hwacheon Daeyu earn some 180 billion won through the Daejang-dong development project. The period of detention for the first trial is up to six months. Therefore, Yoo could have been freed on April 20 to stand trial without detention, if his first trial had not ended within the detention period. However, in early April, prosecutors brought additional charges of attempting to destroy evidence against Yoo. He was accused of ordering his acquaintance to destroy his entrusted mobile phone before prosecutors carried out a raid at his house. Despite Yoo's denial of the charges, the judges noted the risk of evidence destruction and decided to extend his detention. Six more months passed and his detention period expired at midnight on Thursday. The additional arrest warrant for Yoo was issued on April 19 and enforced two days later. Prosecutors brought more charges against Yoo in relation with the Wirye development project. But the case was not consolidated into the existing trial, and therefore, his detention period was not re-extended. The main opposition Democratic Party is raising suspicions that Yoo was released in return for his cooperation in an investigation targeting Kim Yong.



[Soundbite] Kim Eui-kyeom(Democratic Party) : "I have strong suspicions that prosecutors might have summon Yoo to persuade and threaten him. Answer my question."



[Soundbite] Song Gyeong-ho(Chief, Seoul Central Dist. Prosecutors’ Office) : "No not at all. Yoo Dong-gyu is being investigated as the suspect in a separate case."



Following his release, all eyes are on whether or not Yoo will speak up about the allegations surrounding him.

