기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

HYUNDAI TO PROVIDE CARS FOR WORLD CUP
입력 2022.10.20 (15:07) 수정 2022.10.20 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

Hyundai Motor will contribute 616 vehicles to FIFA for the success of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The Korean carmaker said about 40 percent of the contribution will be eco-friendly vehicles to promote carbon neutrality. This is the first time green vehicles are used as official vehicles for World Cup games.
  • HYUNDAI TO PROVIDE CARS FOR WORLD CUP
    • 입력 2022-10-20 15:07:12
    • 수정2022-10-20 16:45:41
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Hyundai Motor will contribute 616 vehicles to FIFA for the success of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The Korean carmaker said about 40 percent of the contribution will be eco-friendly vehicles to promote carbon neutrality. This is the first time green vehicles are used as official vehicles for World Cup games.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!