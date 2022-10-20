기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Hyundai Motor will contribute 616 vehicles to FIFA for the success of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The Korean carmaker said about 40 percent of the contribution will be eco-friendly vehicles to promote carbon neutrality. This is the first time green vehicles are used as official vehicles for World Cup games.
- HYUNDAI TO PROVIDE CARS FOR WORLD CUP
-
- 입력 2022-10-20 15:07:12
- 수정2022-10-20 16:45:41
[Anchor Lead]
