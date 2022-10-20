JUNG WOO-SUNG MEETS UKRAINIAN REFUGEES News Today 입력 2022.10.20 (15:07) 수정 2022.10.20 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



As the war in Ukraine drags on, the lives of Ukrainian refugees who have fled to other countries are growing even more intolerable. Actor Jung Woo-sung working as a goodwill ambassador of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees has met some of them to listen to their stories.



[Pkg]



It's already been seven months since these refugees left their home to escape the war. Adults and children alike are clearly exhausted.



[Soundbite] "(How old are you?) Ten."



The horrible war seems to drag on forever. The only thing anyone can do at the moment is to tell them to hang in there and that many people are praying for them.



[Soundbite] Jung Woo-sung(UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador) : "S. Koreans understand the difficulties of the situation in Ukraine. Lots of people pray for the war to end soon."



Jung Woo-sung has been active as a goodwill ambassador for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees since 2014. The actor resumed visiting overseas locations for the first time in three years. The first place he visited was a refugee shelter in Poland. Here, the refugees are barely holding on with the help from international organizations. A girl shows her gratitude to the guest who traveled far with a toy pizza. He told the press about his frustration of seeing young Russian men fleeing to avoid mobilization being refused from entering Korea. Jung claimed that the people from both the invaded and the invading countries are victims. He asked whose war this is.



[Soundbite] Jung Woo-sung(UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador) : "When I saw there were more than 100 mn refugees around the world, I couldn’t help but envision a very pessimistic future for mankind."



The actor emphasized the need for citizens to come together, highlighting that the difficulties experienced by the refugees could happen to anyone anywhere.



[Soundbite] Jung Woo-sung(UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador) : "I believe humanitarian attention itself can become a weapon that can end this war quickly."

JUNG WOO-SUNG MEETS UKRAINIAN REFUGEES

입력 2022-10-20 15:07:12 수정 2022-10-20 16:45:41 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



As the war in Ukraine drags on, the lives of Ukrainian refugees who have fled to other countries are growing even more intolerable. Actor Jung Woo-sung working as a goodwill ambassador of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees has met some of them to listen to their stories.



[Pkg]



It's already been seven months since these refugees left their home to escape the war. Adults and children alike are clearly exhausted.



[Soundbite] "(How old are you?) Ten."



The horrible war seems to drag on forever. The only thing anyone can do at the moment is to tell them to hang in there and that many people are praying for them.



[Soundbite] Jung Woo-sung(UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador) : "S. Koreans understand the difficulties of the situation in Ukraine. Lots of people pray for the war to end soon."



Jung Woo-sung has been active as a goodwill ambassador for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees since 2014. The actor resumed visiting overseas locations for the first time in three years. The first place he visited was a refugee shelter in Poland. Here, the refugees are barely holding on with the help from international organizations. A girl shows her gratitude to the guest who traveled far with a toy pizza. He told the press about his frustration of seeing young Russian men fleeing to avoid mobilization being refused from entering Korea. Jung claimed that the people from both the invaded and the invading countries are victims. He asked whose war this is.



[Soundbite] Jung Woo-sung(UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador) : "When I saw there were more than 100 mn refugees around the world, I couldn’t help but envision a very pessimistic future for mankind."



The actor emphasized the need for citizens to come together, highlighting that the difficulties experienced by the refugees could happen to anyone anywhere.



[Soundbite] Jung Woo-sung(UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador) : "I believe humanitarian attention itself can become a weapon that can end this war quickly."