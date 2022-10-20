REOPENING OF JEWELRY FESTIVAL News Today 입력 2022.10.20 (15:07) 수정 2022.10.20 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Korea's only jewelry festival has opened in Iksan, Jeollabuk-do Province for the first time in three years. Radiant jewelry pieces are capturing tourists' attention.



[Pkg]



Opals, the October birthstone representing hope, radiates its iridescent light. This carefully crafted 180-carat amethyst is reborn as a mythical object dreaming of eternal youth. Roughly one million jewelry pieces are showcased here, ranging from diamonds, a girl's best friend, to colorful gemstones.



[Soundbite] Yu Mi-seon(Goyang Resident) : "There are many varieties and the prices seem affordable. (What are you looking for?) I’m shopping for an 18K ring."



The Iksan Jewelry Festival has opened for the first time in three years due to the pandemic. About 50 participating businesses have high hopes for the event after waiting so long for the festival to resume.



[Soundbite] Han Yeon-sil(Employee of Participating Business) : "Everyone had a hard time, which is why some lost sleep over this. We have high expectations but also lots of worries."



During the festival, all pieces of jewelry except for diamonds and pure gold, will be sold cheaper than market price. Outdated jewelry designs can be modified in the latest fashion. There is also an exhibition of jewelry pieces with designs inspired by Baekje history, such as the Mireuksa Temple site.



[Soundbite] Park Chi-soo(Jewel Palace Executive Dir.) : "The Jewelry Festival came back after a 3-years wait. About 1 mn pieces of various designs that can give hope and courage are gathered at one place."



Showcasing Korean jewelry artisans' delicate and exceptional craftsmanship, this festival is to run until October 30th.

